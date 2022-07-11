Spurs face the Houston Rockets in third Las Vegas Summer League game

Spurs are on the second day of a back-to-back, but luckily, there is no travel necessary to take on the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are in an even more apparent rebuild than the San Antonio Spurs (if that is even possible) after having James Harden abandon ship after the franchise built around him. Now the reminder of competitive players has been traded out and the Rockets brought in Jabari Smith, Je. with the third ick of the draft. Accompanied by Tari Eason and TyTy Washington, Jr. (who the Rockets picked up in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies), and second year player Anthony Lamb.

The Spurs are 0-2, but they only lost by one point last night.

Catch the tip-off at 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.\

Go Spurs Go!

