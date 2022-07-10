It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Josh Primo and the pair of first round picks (Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley) form a potent Summer League backcourt, but as we saw in the game against the Cavs, the Spurs summer squad is weak in the frontcourt, except for Dominick Barlow, who is doing a good job on the offensive end, but can’t hold down the paint playing out of position as a center.

James Wiseman is back from injury, and on the Golden State Summer League roster. He’s likely to dominate the interior, unless Barlow suddenly becomes a defensive genius. Nonetheless, Summer League isn’t about wins and losses, it’s about monitoring the development of players and giving them a bit of coaching before training camp opens. Without Jeremy Sochan (reconditioning after Covid protocol—hamstring) and Joe Wieskamp (sprained ankle), the Spurs are less talented than a lot of the teams in Las Vegas this year, but the score doesn’t matter, seeing that the players are getting the NBA game is the reason for watching, and the Spurs trio of 19-year-old guards is going to be fun to watch.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

July 10, 2022 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: NBATV

