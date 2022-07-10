Spurs face Warriors in second Vegas matchup

The Spurs dropped their first game in Las Vegas to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While wins and losses may not be as important in the summer tournament as in the regular season, there are goals in Sin City.

The Spurs are hoping to see more leadership from Josh Primo who took over in the fourth quarter to close the gap on the Cavaliers. Exciting play from both Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley also highlight the Spurs recent draft picks.

Today the Spurs face the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors are not in the same rebuild mode as the Cavaliers, they still pulled three draft picks last month — Patrick Baldwin, Jr. in the 28th spot and Guidance Santos with the 55th spot. (Tyrese Martin was drafted with the 51st spot and then traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Ryan Rollins, the 44th overall pick.)

Baldwin, Jr, Santos, and Rollins are all on the Warriors summer roster along with Jonathan Kuminga, Mac McClung, and Moses Moody.

Spurs fans may recall Quinndary Weatherspoon (excuse me...NBA Champion Quinndary Weatherspoon) from a few years back. He has been associated with the Warriors and their G-League affiliate through last season before eventually signing a two-way contract with the team.

Of course the most anticipated Warrior to watch is James Wiseman, the second overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman spent the entire season out with a torn meniscus. Although slated for alate season return, his rehab faced setbacks and he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

His return to play in Summer League indicates recovery and the possibility of more dominance from the warriors in the upcoming season.

Spurs and Warriors play at 6:30 CST at the Thomas & Mack Center and can be seen NBATV.

