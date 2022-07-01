Report: The Spurs are waiving Danilo Gallinari

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

San Antonio acquired the Italian combo forward, three first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale in the first blockbuster trade in the NBA this summer.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on .434/.381/.904 shooting splits while primarily coming off the bench as an invaluable sparkplug for the Hawks last season.

The 33-year-old marksman will sign a two-year $13M contract with the Boston Celtics with a second-year team option once released, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport editor Davide Chinellato.

Danilo Gallinari ha scelto Boston: biennale da $13M con opzione del giocatore sul secondo anno. Tra poco i dettagli su @Gazzetta_it — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) July 1, 2022

Although Gallinari will never grace the court for the Silver and Black, the veteran scorer will join forces with a couple of Spurs alumni in Bean Town when he teams up with head coach Ime Udoka and Derrick White.

The Spurs could have as much as $37M in cap space once this move becomes official, depending on how much partially guaranteed money Danilo Gallinari receives.