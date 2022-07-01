 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: The Spurs are waiving Danilo Gallinari

San Antonio says adios to their newly acquired combo forward as they prepare for the first year of an all-out rebuild.

By Noah_Magaro-George
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Five Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

San Antonio acquired the Italian combo forward, three first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale in the first blockbuster trade in the NBA this summer.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on .434/.381/.904 shooting splits while primarily coming off the bench as an invaluable sparkplug for the Hawks last season.

The 33-year-old marksman will sign a two-year $13M contract with the Boston Celtics with a second-year team option once released, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport editor Davide Chinellato.

Although Gallinari will never grace the court for the Silver and Black, the veteran scorer will join forces with a couple of Spurs alumni in Bean Town when he teams up with head coach Ime Udoka and Derrick White.

The Spurs could have as much as $37M in cap space once this move becomes official, depending on how much partially guaranteed money Danilo Gallinari receives.

