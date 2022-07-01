Curse of the bobbleheads: Dejounte Murray traded on the day his figure finally released

Dejounte Murray heads to Atlanta the same day fans could finally pick up his bobblehead. The Hawks have agreed to send Danilo Gallinari and multiple first round draft picks for the Spurs’ defensive stalwart who will be paired with Trae Young in an effort to create a competitive backcourt that can make a deep postseason run.

Both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are in their prime. Apart, the two could continue to play for the next few years with nothing to show for it. Together, they not only become a strong backcourt, but a possible destination for ring-chasers and desirable free agents.

For San Antonio — who just drafted three nineteen-year-old guards — the Spurs have now loaded enough draft picks to start a rebuild that could possibly contend in the future.

Initially, I was offended. An oft unhealthy Gallinari and future first rounders for the Spurs leader? It didn’t seem to make sense. But placing this transaction next to the trade of Derrick White (and the rumor about Jakob Poeltl being on the chopping block at the 2022 trade deadline) the team has a different perspective that’s not obvious to yours truly.

How are you feeling about the prospect of the Spurs future? Feel free to weigh in below

