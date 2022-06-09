The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Jake LaRavia

The San Antonio Spurs hosted Wake Forest junior Jake LaRavia for a pre-draft workout, per Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win.

A source tells me Jake LaRavia will be part of a group the San Antonio Spurs will bring in for a pre-draft workout on Thursday. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) June 9, 2022

Pounding the Rock learned this workout took place on Thursday and that LaRavia was part of a larger group the Spurs brought to their facility.

LaRavia averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on .559/.384/.777 shooting splits in his lone season under head coach Steve Forbes as a transfer out of Indiana State.

The six-eight combo forward earned All-ACC Second Team honors with the Demon Deacons while leading the team to a 25-10 record alongside fellow draft prospect Alondes Williams.

The 20-year-old was one of 83 players that participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month. Though he sat out of the scrimmages, he logged the second-best shuttle run and third-best lane agility time.

LaRavia is a reliable catch-and-shoot threat from beyond the arc, a savvy cutter, and a potent post playmaker. He is also a versatile defender with a track record of locking down multiple positions.

Most credible draft outlets project Jake LaRavia could come off the board by the end of the first round, and the Indianapolis native makes sense for the Spurs should they keep their 20th and 25th picks.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.