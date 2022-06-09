2005 Finals- Spurs vs. Pistons Game 1

It was on this day in 2005 when the San Antonio Spurs kicked off their 2005 NBA Finals campaign against the defending champion Detroit Pistons.

This was the Spurs third Finals appearance and their third title. This was the first series for the Silver & Black to go the full seven games. This was also the third time in the NBA where the last two NBA Champions (2003 Spurs/2004 Pistons) met in the next season.

The Pistons were on the high from obliterating the stacked Los Angeles Lakers (Shaq, Kobe, Gary Payton, and ring-chasing Karl Malone).

On the flip, the question was whether the Spurs (and Tim Duncan specifically) could win a title without David Robinson.

Watch the game in its entirety.

We’ll be reliving the Spurs championships throughout the month of June, so enjoy.

