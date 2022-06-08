Report: The Spurs to conduct a pre-draft workout with Jabari Walker

The San Antonio Spurs will host Colorado sophomore Jabari Walker for a pre-draft workout on Thursday.

Walker averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game on 51% shooting during a breakout season in which he led the Buffaloes to a 21-12 record and an appearance in the National Invitational Tournament.

The six-eight forward took home Pac-12 All-Freshman First Team honors as the sixth man for head coach Tad Boyle a year ago, and he earned All-Pac-12 First Team as the go-to scoring option this season.

The 19-year-old was one of 83 players that participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month. He was among the biggest standouts at the opening combine scrimmage, recording a team-high 16 points.

Walker is a strong team and man-to-man defender, solid cutter, excellent transition play-finisher, and a promising floor spacer with some untapped upside as a catch-and-shoot and pick-and-pop threat.

Most reputable outlets have Jabari Walker coming off the board as a mid-second-round selection. Jabari Walker could be a viable option for PATFO with the 38th pick as he fills positional and skillset needs.

His father, Samaki Walker, was the ninth overall pick in the legendary 1996 NBA Draft. The ten-year veteran suited up for five teams during his career and won a championship with the 2002 Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at 7 PM CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN.