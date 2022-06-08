Breaking down potential upside swings for the Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs own the 9th, 20th, 25th, and 38th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they will have plenty of decisions to make when June 23rd arrives. Should PATFO add four rookies to an already crammed roster? Or should they look to package their assets to move up higher in the pecking order of the lottery for a shot at a top-flight talent?

The Silver and Black have identified several talented pieces over the past couple of seasons. But they are still searching for a franchise cornerstone to guide them into another era of competitive playoff basketball. Dejounte Murray has established himself as an All-Star, Keldon Johnson has shown promise, and this team is on the brink of the postseason.

Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board joins Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek to evaluate Nikola Jovic, Ousmane Dieng, and Leonard Miller on this edition of Alamo City Limits. Enjoy the podcast? Then give us a follow on our social media channels, please leave us a five-star review, and don’t forget to subscribe for weekly updates.