The Spurs have played two NBA Finals games on June 8th

We continue our return to the five Spurs championships.

It was on this day in 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs played Game 3 of the 2003 NBA Finals campaign against the New Jersey Nets.

You can watch Game 3 of the 2003 NBA Finals by linking HERE.

On the other hand, the Spurs only lost one game to the Miami Heat during the 2014 NBA Finals. And it was Game 2, which was played on this day eight years ago.

2014 NBA Finals Game 2:

We’re still reliving the Spurs championships throughout the month of June, so enjoy.

