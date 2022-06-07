2007 Finals- Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game 1

It was on this day in 2007 when the San Antonio Spurs kicked off their 2007 NBA Finals campaign against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron was a young superstar in the making wowing the entire basketball watching world. The Spurs were considered old and uninteresting. The ratings were some of the lowest of the era.

The Spurs would go on to win in a sweep and for the first time since the Spurs starting winning championships, Tim Duncan would not be crowned the Finals MVP.

Watch the game in its entirety.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships throughout the month of June, so enjoy.

