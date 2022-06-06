 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2003 Finals- Spurs vs. Nets Game 2

It’s not all about the battle, you’ve got to win the war

By Jeph Duarte
BKN-FINALS-SPURS-NETS-GINOBILI CONGRATS Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

It was on this day in 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs played Game 2 of the 2003 NBA Finals campaign against Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.

Watch the game in its entirety HERE.

You can also enjoy some highlights if you don’t have the day to reminisce.

We’ll be reliving the Spurs championships throughout the month of June, so enjoy.

