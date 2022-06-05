Lonnie Walker hosted a successful charity golf tournament

Spurs shooting guard Lonnie Walker is putting his off-season time to good use as of late. On Saturday, The Lonnie Walker IV foundation hosted his 1st annual golf tournament at the River Bend golf course in Floresville, TX to raise money for his foundation.

Corey Kemp, Lonnie’s business manager, spoke to poundingtherock.com about the event “Our motto is help us help other’s. All of the money we raised today, we are putting back into the San Antonio Community. Lonnie’s core values are mental health, child and family abuse, education, the elderly, and youth sports. We are always willing to give back to the local community in regards to Lonnie’s core values.”

Lonnie Walker spoke about out on why its important to be involved with the San Antonio community to help the Lonnie Walker Foundation maintain its outreach “I think living the dream with an opportunity to play for the Spurs organization, the outreach for the San Antonio community is just what I do. For Coach Pop and the Spurs organization, it’s all about the bigger picture and helping out as much as we can.”

The prices for the event ranged from 125 dollars per person, or 400 dollars for a foursome. The tournament offered cash prizes, a 4-man scramble, and included a green fee, cart & meal.

A few celebrity athletes/owners were in attendance as well, including Spurs players Keldon Johnson, Joe Weiskamp, and Davies entertainment owner Cameron Davies. The event went well over turnout expectations, having over 125 golfers at the event.

There was a little competition between Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker. Both players are adamant they are the better golfer. Keldon ranked Lonnie’s golfing skills at 2-out-of-10, and says Lonnie should take up bowling for his next charity event. Lonnie disagrees, and said Keldon and Joe Wieskamp should do miniature and top golf.

Asked Keldon Johnson to rank Lonnie Walker’s golfing skills on a scale of 2 to 10. Keldon says he’s far superior to Keldon in golfing, and Lonnie should take up bowling instead . The Spurs players raised money today at Lonnies charity golf event.#PorVida @poundingtherock pic.twitter.com/A5G9AdlTm8 — Carolina Teague (@carolinateague_) June 4, 2022

Spurs’ Lonnie Walker says he’s a way better golfer than Keldon and Joe Weiskamp at his charity golfing event.



“Tell them to go to play miniature golf, tell them to go to top golf, but when it’s time for big boy golf, tell them to call Lonnie up.” #PorVida @poundingtherock pic.twitter.com/sDqjUYOxyX — Carolina Teague (@carolinateague_) June 4, 2022

Veronica Collazo, restaurant manager of River Bend golf club, says about the event: “Today’s event was extremely successful. For us, it is probably one of our most high-profile tournaments. The turnout was great, and the golfer’s really enjoyed being a part of this experience in spite of the heat index being 99 degrees today. The Spurs players were down-to-earth, interactive, and friendly with everyone.”