2014 NBA Finals - Spurs vs. Heat Game 1

As the old adage goes “if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Well, on June 5, 2014, the Miami Heat couldn’t handle what the San Antonio Spurs were cooking, especially after the AT&T Center air condition failed.

The Heat’s superstar LeBron James felt it more than any other as he cramped up and had to watch his team suffer a loss while sitting on the sideline.

Meanwhile the Spurs Big 3 admitted to growing up and playing in gyms without proper air conditioning. At the time, Tim Duncan was training in mixed martial arts with fitness guru Jason Echols and his space did not have air condition.

The Spurs would go on to win Game 1.

This time I couldn’t the whole game, but here are the highlights:

This was my personal favorite series and I ate up every moment. Every once in a while NBATV will repair these games and my DVR is quick to fill up.

Enjoy!

