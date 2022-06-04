2003 Finals- Spurs vs. Nets Game 1

It was on this day in 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs kicked off their 2003 NBA Finals campaign against Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.

Watch the game in its entirety.

We’ll be reliving the Spurs championships throughout the month of June, so enjoy.

