Report: Brett Brown reuniting with Gregg Popovich’ staff

A day after the San Antonio Spurs lost a familiar face in Dejounte Murray, the Spurs will gain a returning member to the franchise with Brett Brown looking to return to Gregg Popovich’ bench to replace Becky Hammon, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Sources are expecting former 76ers head coach Brett Brown reuniting with Gregg Popovich’s staff, filling the spot vacated by Becky Hammon in San Antonio — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 30, 2022

With Hammon departing for the Las Vegas Aces towards the end of last season, there was a spot to fill on the bench for Popovich’s staff, and it seems he has chosen to reunite with former Spurs assistant Brett Brown.

Brown was an assistant next to Coach Pop from 2007 all the way until the end of the 2013 season when he was hired as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown would go on to coach seven years in Philly before he was fired after a disappointing playoff loss where they were swept by the Celtics in 2020.

The 61-year-old won 39% of his games during his stay in Philly, making the playoffs in just three of his seven seasons. His 76ers never found themselves in the conference finals — losing in the conference semis twice and the first round once.

Brown will certainly bring experience to the Spurs bench which could be handy considering that the Silver & Black will most likely have their youngest team in the Popovich coaching era.