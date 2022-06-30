The Spurs launch a full throttle rebuild with a monumental Dejounte Murray trade

The San Antonio Spurs performed their first considerable transaction this offseason, shipping Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks less than a day before free agency begins. Fans said farewell to their All-Star point guard as the franchise bolstered their growing list of assets with Danilo Gallinari, three first-rounders, and a pick swap.

General manager Brian Wright has been incredibly assertive on the trade market over the last year, turning DeMar DeRozan, Thaddeus Young, Bryn Forbes, Derrick White, and Dejounte Murray into valuable draft capital for years to come. While this latest move probably signals an all-out rebuild, the Silver and Black are rife with talented prospects.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss every detail of the swap, what it means for the Spurs, and why it made sense for them to sell high on their franchise player. Enjoy the podcast? Then follow us on social media, please leave a five-star review, and subscribe for weekly updates.