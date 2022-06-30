 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SB Nation Reacts: The Spurs are wheeling and dealing as the offseason begins

San Antonio and General Manager Brian Wright have been busy this summer, but are more moves on the horizon?

By Noah_Magaro-George
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Antonio Spurs fans and fans across the country.

Between trading All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray, picking three 19-year-olds in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, and preparing for free agency, the San Antonio Spurs have experienced a whirlwind of emotions two weeks into the offseason.

The Silver and Black have seemingly shifted gears towards a legitimate rebuild following a plethora of moves to stockpile draft capital since last summer. However, PATFO could create up to $39.9M in cap space, which is enough to offer someone a max contract.

We want to hear what Spurs fans think about recent moves and possible free-agent options, so participate in the latest SB Nation Reacts poll and weigh in on the hottest topics circulating on what has been a shockingly busy news cycle for the good guys.

