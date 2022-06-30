SB Nation Reacts: The Spurs are wheeling and dealing as the offseason begins

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Antonio Spurs fans and fans across the country.

Between trading All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray, picking three 19-year-olds in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, and preparing for free agency, the San Antonio Spurs have experienced a whirlwind of emotions two weeks into the offseason.

The Silver and Black have seemingly shifted gears towards a legitimate rebuild following a plethora of moves to stockpile draft capital since last summer. However, PATFO could create up to $39.9M in cap space, which is enough to offer someone a max contract.

We want to hear what Spurs fans think about recent moves and possible free-agent options, so participate in the latest SB Nation Reacts poll and weigh in on the hottest topics circulating on what has been a shockingly busy news cycle for the good guys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ITLA17/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.