The Spurs have traded Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and picks

It’s official. The Dejounte Murray era is officially over in San Antonio, as the Spurs have traded him to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran power forward Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi. The three picks will include Charlotte’s 2023 first round pick, Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 picks, as well as the right to swap picks in 2026. It is unclear at this time if there are any protections on any of the picks.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

We’ll have more reaction on what this means for the Spurs soon, so stick around.