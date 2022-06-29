 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Spurs have traded Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and picks

Here’s the first blockbuster trade of the season.

By Marilyn Dubinski
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It’s official. The Dejounte Murray era is officially over in San Antonio, as the Spurs have traded him to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran power forward Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi. The three picks will include Charlotte’s 2023 first round pick, Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 picks, as well as the right to swap picks in 2026. It is unclear at this time if there are any protections on any of the picks.

