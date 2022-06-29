Spurs bobbleheads have (finally) arrived

San Antonio Spurs fans, the bobbleheads have arrived.

If you attended one of the Spurs games this past season where the bobblehead giveaway was scheduled but the actual figure was unavailable, then now is the time to redeem the Ticketmaster tickets that you were handed in place of the figurine. (I had to dig around for more, but I have finally found them.)

Coyote, Keldon Johnson, and Dejounte Murray bobbleheads will all be available for pick-up (based on the Spurs press release).

Please see the details for bobblehead distributions below:

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30

Location: AT&T Center

Hours: 11AM – 7PM

Parking: Lot 2 (Enter through Gate C off Houston St.)

Entrance: Southwest VIP (left of Whataburger & Fan Shop, next to the Ultra Courtyard)

Distribution Events Include:

Bobblehead Redemption

Photo Opportunities featuring Larry O’Brien trophies, Championship banners & more

Spurs Fan Shop will be open during these hours

If you cannot make these two days, a July date will be added.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.