San Antonio Spurs Documentary, Episode 1: The Rise of a Dynasty

Hello there, Spurs Fans.

My name is Kyle Ledbetter. I host the “Take It Easy” Podcast, a daily sports podcast, as part of the BLEAV Podcast Network. In collaboration with the staff here at Pounding The Rock, I have the distinct honor of creating a five-part Documentary Podcast Series on the San Antonio Spurs Dynasty, Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard, and the fall of the dynasty.

In Episode 1, released today, we discuss the rise San Antonio Spurs Dynasty — a.k.a. “The Greatest Dynasty in North American Pro Sports” — beginning with 1987 and 1997 Draft Lotteries, Gregg Popovich’s rise, the acquisitions of Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Bruce Bowen between 1999 and 2002, and all the way up to the 4-year period between the 2007 championship and the draft-day trade for Leonard in 2011. You can listen below or check it out on Spotify (here or here) or Apple Podcasts (here or here).

But first, a quick note: I realized after the recording there are a couple of errors: the Spurs did not draft Danny Green in 2009, but rather signed him as a free agent in 2010 and 2011. Also, while I noted that Ginobili missed Game 1 against the Grizzlies in 2011, I also said the Spurs didn’t have any significant injuries that series. That isn’t quite accurate considering Ginobili was admirably playing through a broken elbow, but the point still stands that despite their regular season record, it was a flawed roster that needed an upgrade to truly contend again.

Episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 6th, and episodes will be released every Wednesday through July. Looking ahead: here is a quick summary of the remaining episodes:

Episode 2 will be all about the life and career of Gregg Popovich.

will surround the 2018 Spurs season, in which the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs fell apart during the season when he was recovering from his quad injury. Episode 5 will discuss the Kawhi Leonard Trade, the DeMar DeRozan era, as well as the aftermath of the trade on the 4-year anniversary of Leonard’s trade.

