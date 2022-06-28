The Spurs announce their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League roster

The San Antonio Spurs officially announced their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League roster earlier today.

The official 2022 San Antonio Spurs Summer League Roster: pic.twitter.com/CdAK2tKJfW — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) June 28, 2022

Though there are undoubtedly some unfamiliar names among this bunch, there are several noteworthy prospects fans should keep an eye on when they suit up in Sin City.

Josh Primo: Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes, Lonnie Walker IV, and Tre Jones have experienced the featured option treatment over the last few Summer Leagues in preparation for more significant roles with the NBA club. Josh Primo is the logical choice to assume go-to scoring duties in Las Vegas this year, and he should have the greenest of lights to launch any shot he pleases.

Joe Wieskamp: The second-year sharpshooter struggled to earn minutes for a so-so Spurs squad during his rookie campaign, but this could be his best opportunity to display the developmental strides he has made in the three months since last season ended. Joe Wieskamp will also become an unrestricted free agent if San Antonio doesn’t extend a qualifying offer his way by Wednesday.

Robert Woodard II: Spurs fans might recognize Robert Woodard II from his time spent on assignment with the Austin Spurs in the G League a few years ago. The strapping combo forward was selected one pick ahead of Tre Jones in 2020, but he never found a way to break into Sacramento’s rotation. San Antonio signed him to a two-way deal near the end of last season, and this may be his final chance to prove he belongs in the NBA.

D.J. Stewart Jr.: The Silver and Black also signed Stewart to a two-way contract once they converted Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok into standard deals during the final leg of last season. The six-six shooting guard is likely hoping to earn another shot at sticking around the league. Much like his former Mississippi State teammate Robert Woodard II, he needs to show a standout skill that makes him a reliable role player.

The Rookies: Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley are on a stacked Summer League roster that should provide them competition for minutes. Each rookie brings something different to the table, but Spurs fans should be excited to get their first taste of what they can do on the court. Branham and Sochan will presumably start for head coach Mitch Johnson. Wesley is a wild card, but he is the most electric of the group.

Dominick Barlow: San Antonio reportedly signed Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract right after the draft concluded, and he could become one heck of an asset down the line. While the fundamentals of the game are still a work in progress for the 19-year-old forward, his projectable three-point stroke, versatile defensive profile, and uniquely fluid mobility make him one of the best long-term project players from this class.

Jordan Hall: It is legitimately baffling how Jordan Hall ended up on the undrafted free agent market. He is the only player to average at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game over the last two college hoops seasons, and he did so while shooting roughly 36% from three on more than 280 attempts. The six-eight point forward is an absolute steal who should contend for San Antonio’s last two-way contract.

Darius Days: Despite being somewhat of a three-four tween positionally, Darius Days is one of the more NBA-ready prospects on this roster. The 23-year-old forward can stretch the floor, defend either frontcourt spot and large wings, reel in offensive boards, and finish plays in transition. His upside is probably negligible, but he could have a lengthy career coming off the bench for a handful of competitive teams.

The Spurs have named Mitch Johnson head coach for the second year in a row. Matt Nielsen, Darius Songaila, and Petar Bozic headline an extensive list of assistants and guest coaches.

Spurs 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule:



-July 8th - Spurs @ Cavaliers 4:00 PM CT



-July 10th - Spurs vs. Warriors 6:30 PM CT



-July 11th – Spurs vs. Rockets 6:00 PM CT



-July 14th – Spurs vs. Hawks 2:00 PM CT



*Fifth game July 16th or 17th depending on earlier results — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) June 20, 2022

Above is San Antonio’s official Las Vegas Summer League schedule. The Silver and Black kick things off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 8 at 4 PM CT. You can watch that matchup on NBA TV.