Frost Bank moving continuing with Spurs

The draft is over and free agency looms. The Spurs future is bright and long-time partner Frost Bank will continue to its legacy with the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) announced Frost as its naming rights partner for the new event plaza being constructed at The Rock at La Cantera as part of a multi-year agreement. This move makes Frost the inaugural partner of the $500 million legacy campus and reinforces its strong alliance with the San Antonio Spurs. The Rock at La Cantera is a multi-phase legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a Spurs performance center and space for medical, hospitality and office use, in addition to the public event plaza.

The outdoor plaza community gatherings will be open alongside the state-of-the-art Spurs performance center in the summer of 2023. Texas-based Hospitality Alliance is developing year-round programming for the plaza that will include concerts, fitness classes, community events, watch parties and more.

“Frost is thrilled to continue working alongside the Spurs to strengthen and grow our community, especially as the Spurs head into their 50thanniversary season and we celebrate the role Frost played in pivotal moments in the team’s history,” said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. “In addition to the plaza sponsorship, we’re excited to bring new experiences to life with our sponsorship of the Charter Level at the AT&T Center.”

The Spurs joined forces in 1973 when Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio. In 2018, Frost marked another milestone when it became the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Silver and Black. Throughout the 50-year relationship, SS&E has counted on Frost as its longest-tenured partner and bank.

“We are honored to name Frost as our inaugural partner for The Rock at La Cantera,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for SS&E. “Frost has been with us since day one and they unequivocally reflect our values of caring for the community, building championship teams and helping our great city of San Antonio to grow and prosper. We’re excited that we can continue to move forward together through innovative new partnerships as we embark on the next 50 years of the Spurs legacy.”

Here’s to another 50 years of excellent.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.