Spurs join in “Sport for Healing Fund”

Per the Spurs Organization’s press release:

Members of the Texas and national professional sports communities are joining efforts to form the “Sport for Healing Fund.” The fund will provide long-term support for the Uvalde community by creating and investing in trauma and healing-centered care for youth and families. The National Basketball Association (NBA), Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are teaming up to provide the initial funding for the Sport for Healing Fund.

Efforts will be anchored around sports and building safe places, like community outdoor play areas, where young people can play and heal through on-the-ground mental wellness and counseling resources. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation, which will distribute the investments into the Uvalde community. Fans who would like to join the Texas and national sports community by contributing to the fund are invited to donate here.

“The Uvalde community will forever be thankful for the generous partnerships established to pay tribute and remember our loved ones,” said Rob Fowler, City of Uvalde Parks and Recreation Director. “We are well aware that the road to mental health recovery from this traumatic event is a long journey. However, the youth of our community will heal with the support from our local and national sports community. Physical spaces for healing and resources for mental healthcare are vital to the recovery of our beloved Uvalde community.”

Childhood trauma is a pervasive public health issue across the country. By providing both physical spaces for healing and free resources to children and the adults around them in the Uvalde community, programming through the fund will help reduce the stigma of mental health challenges and decrease the service gap between sport and healing.