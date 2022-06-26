NBA Announces 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

With the 2022 NBA draft having come and gone and free agency set to begin in five days, that one part of the offseason where time flies is among us. Once most of the free agency chaos settles down, next will come the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League beginning on July 7. Per NBA.com:

(The Las Vegas Summer League) will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App. The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

Here is the Spurs’ schedule (subject to change):

Game 1 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

When: Fri. July 8, 4:00 PM CT @ Cox Pavilion

Watch: NBA TV

Game 2 vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Sun. July 10, 6:30 PM CT @ Thomas and Mack Center

Watch: NBA TV

Game 3 vs. Houston Rockets

When: Mon. July 11, 6:00 PM CT @ Thomas and Mack Center

Watch: ESPN

Game 4 vs. Atlanta Hawks

When: Thurs. July 14, 2:00 PM CT @ Cox Pavillion

Watch: ESPN2

Game 5 TBD

While the Spurs will not be participating in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer Leagues the week before, this should be an intriguing year in Las Vegas for Spurs fans considering their impressive haul of rookies from this year’s draft. While a roster has yet to be announced, it’s probably safe to assume their three first-round picks — Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley — will participate, and quite possibly last year’s first round pick Josh Primo, who played an impressive 50 games for the Spurs last season.

A few more names have been reported as being on the Spurs SL roster, including Overtime Elite’s Dom Barlow (who reportedly signed a two-way deal with the Spurs, although it has not officially been announced); Exhibition 10 signee from St. Joseph’s Jordan Hall; Darius Days from LSU, and possibly Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, who has been tied to both the Celtics and Spurs in SL.

We’ll know more when the Spurs officially announce their summer league roster, but regardless this should be one of the more exciting years to follow the Spurs in Las Vegas.