Devin Vassell to attend Spurs Player Camp

Spurs Player Camp will have a special appearance by Devin Vassell.

Spurs Player Camp is a great learning experience for aspiring basketball players ages 6-13 of varied skill levels and abilities. The campers learn offensive and defensive skills to become an all-around basketball player as well as fundamental shooting, ball handling, passing, defense, the development of a healthy team attitude, and more!

Spurs Player Camp runs from 9:00AM to 4:00PM on June 27th through July 1st at Mission Conception Sports Park in San Antonio with limited availability.

Spurs Sports Academy campers will receive the following as part of their camp registration:

Spurs Sports Academy reversible jersey

Opportunity to take a professional photo with the Spurs championship trophy

Guest Appearances from Devin vassal as well as a Spurs coach, with special appearances by either former Spurs players and/or The Coyote.

Daily leadership and character development

Certificate of Completion and end of camp awards ceremony

Spurs Basketball Camp Assessment on campers’ fundamental basketball skills (shooting, layups, passing, etc.) and Spurs Values (work ethic, teamwork, attitude, leadership)

