The Spurs have traded the rights to Kennedy Chandler to the Grizzlies for a future second round pick

By Marilyn Dubinski
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Indianapolis Photo by Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Kennedy Chandler’s time as a possible Spur only lasted a few hours. Soon after they selected him 38th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, his rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzles for a future second round pick and cash considerations. While the 6’0” guard out of Tennessee appeared destined for a two-way contract if he stayed with the Spurs, clearly that won’t be the case.

While nothing is official yet, there are rumors that Overtime Elite forward Dominick Barlow has agreed to a two-way contract with the Spurs, and St. Jospeh’s guard Jordan Hall has agreed to a contract as well, although it is unclear if it’s a two-way, Exhibition 10 contract, etc. When signings become official, we will let you know.

