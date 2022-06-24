1999 NBA Finals Game 4- Spurs vs. Knicks

Twenty-three years (and one day) ago, the Spurs played Game 4 of the NBA Finals. This was the first time the Spurs had ever been to the NBA Finals. It was the first time a former ABA team had ever been to the Finals.

The Spurs pulled off a 96-89 win in Madison Square Garden with their starting five of Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Mario Elie, Sean Elliott, and Avery Johnson all scoring in double-figures while commanding the lion’s share of the minutes.

The Knicks trio of Latrell Sprewell (who will always be “the guy who choked P. J. Carlisimo”), Allan Houston, and Marcus Camby all scored 20+ with Charlie Ward adding another 11 to the double-fig mix.

It’s all rolling into a grand finale tomorrow.

Watch the entire game.

We wrap this trip down memory lane by saving the first for last. Because the 1999 Finals started late, it is the last of the Spurs titles to appear on the calendar.

