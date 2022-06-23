 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Spurs select Kennedy Chandler with the 38th pick

And one more guard for good measure in the second round, likely headed for a two-way contract.

By Marilyn Dubinski
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an eventful first round that saw the Spurs select in all three of their allotted slots without making any moves, the Spurs used their last pick of the night (and only one of the second round) to select 6’0” guard Kennedy Chandler out of Tennessee with the 38th overall.

And with that, the 2022 NBA Draft is over for the Spurs. We’ll have more draft coverage tonight and in the coming days, so be sure to stick around Pounding the Rock. In the meantime, welcome to the Spurs, Kennedy!

