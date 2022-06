For the third time tonight, the Spurs are picking in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, this time with the 25th pick acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Derrick White trade. With the pick, the Spurs selected 6’5” guard Blake Wesley from Notre Dame.

We’ll have plenty more on what this pick means for the Spurs as the night wears on, and the Spurs are still slotted to pick at 38th, so stay tuned. In the meantime, welcome to the Spurs, Blake!