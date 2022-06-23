The Spurs select Malaki Branham with the 20th overall pick

While there were rumors that the Spurs would try to trade up in the draft or consolidate their many first round picks, it hasn’t happened yet, and they once again picked at their allotted slot. Using the 20th overall pick acquired from the Toronto Raptors, the Spurs selected Malaki Branham, a 6’5” guard from Ohio State University and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

We’ll have plenty more on what this pick means for the Spurs as the night wears on, and the Spurs still own the 25th and 38th picks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, welcome to the Spurs, Malaki!