The Spurs select Jeremy Sochan with the 9th overall pick

The 2022 NBA Draft is here — and on time for the first time since 2019! — and despite plenty of rumors about them trading up, the San Antonio Spurs picked at their lottery-drawn spot of 9th overall. With their first top 10 pick since Tim Duncan in 1997, the Spurs selected 6’9” forward and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor University at 9th overall.

We’ll have plenty more on this pick means for the Spurs as the night wears on, as well as coverage on potentially three more Spurs draft picks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, welcome to the Spurs, Jeremy!