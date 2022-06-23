It’s 2022 NBA Draft Time

Welcome to the 2022 NBA Draft! A lot to look forward too in the next few hours for San Antonio Spurs fans with four picks in the top-38 selections.

It’s Zach Colwell from PtR with you all to break down each selection and any possible trades made by the franchise while attaching super meaningful grades to them, ha!

Before the draft kicks off make sure you have read all of Pounding the Rock’ wonderful draft content from our amazing staff of writers:

In what should be a fascinating night for the organization got even more tense last night when it was reported that the Spurs and Hawks were discussing a deal surrounding All-Star point guard, Dejounte Murray for Atlanta’s John Collins and a possible ‘Jrue Holiday’ draft package. So in a night of unpredictability, almost anything could happen for the Silver & Black. Strap in, it’s draft time.

Pick 9 - Jeremy Sochan F - Baylor

With their first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft the San Antonio Spurs selected Jeremy Sochan; a versatile defensive forward out of Baylor. With high upside players like Dyson Daniels and Shaedon Sharpe coming off the board just before the Spurs were on the clock, Brian Wright goes with a prospect who has a high floor but room to improve on both ends of the court. Sochan is known as one of, if not the best defenders coming out of this years draft due to his versatility, lateral quickness and IQ. The question marks remain for Sochan on the offensive end where he isn’t a natural scorer or shooter, but he can create for others and is happy to do all the dirty work off the ball. The Baylor forward has recently turned 19-years-old so is one of the younger prospects in the draft which fits with the timeline of Primo, Vassell and Keldon. This is an extremely solid pick for the Silver & Black as Sochan should be able to help out next year playing a position of need for the franchise while still offering upside for the future.

Grade: B+

Pick 20 -

Pick 25 -

Pick 38 -