Pounding the Rock’s Spurs-Specific 2022 NBA Miniature Mock Draft

The San Antonio Spurs are one sleep away from the 2022 NBA Draft, one of the most meaningful days of the offseason for a franchise in the middle of a rebuilding process. Diehard fans are on high alert as rumors continue to flow in from around the league, and possessing four of the top 40 picks provides PATFO a world of possibilities this Thursday.

Endless hours of scouting, workouts, and interviews will culminate with a couple of prospects becoming another piece of the puzzle that could one day help the Silver and Black rejoin the contender conversation. There are instant impact role players and tantalizing upside swings scattered across this class, so buckle up for an unpredictable evening.

Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek welcome Benjamin Bornstein of Project Spurs onto the pod to run a miniature mock draft on this edition of Alamo City Limits. Enjoy the latest episode? Then give us a quick follow on social media, please leave a five-star review, and subscribe for weekly updates on your San Antonio Spurs.