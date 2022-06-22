1999 NBA Finals Game 3- Spurs vs. Knicks

Technically, this game is from 23 years and one day ago, but I wanted to split the last couple of series as we are about to be done with our journey.

The Spurs lost 81-89 in New York, but fret none Pounders as we all know the outcome of the entire series, and it is — after all — winner take all.

Watch the game in its entirety.

The Spurs are just two games from claiming their first title in 1999 as well as one more game from 2005’s NBA Finals Game 7 win. We’re still counting down, enjoy the memories.

