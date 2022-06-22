2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

The 2022 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and the San Antonio Spurs are in a potentially profitable position to capitalize on their surplus of first and second-round picks. PATFO have pieced together an intriguing young core around Dejounte Murray over the last couple of years, but could they be tempted to expedite the rebuild?

Selecting Devin Vassell and Josh Primo inside the lottery in back-to-back seasons signals San Antonio is in the business of adding talent regardless of position. Keeping that in mind, the Silver and Black should have tons of frontcourt options at practically any spot in this class, so will they bolster their big man rotation alongside Jakob Poeltl?

Here is everything Spurs fans need to know about the 2022 NBA Draft before it begins.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft is this Thursday, June 23rd, at 7 PM CT.

Where is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft is at the Barclays Center in New York City, where the Brooklyn Nets play their home games.

How can I watch the 2022 NBA Draft?

ESPN and ABC will televise the first round, and the second round will air exclusively on ESPN. You can tune in for every pick on Watch ESPN with an ESPN+ account or a valid cable subscription.

Which picks does San Antonio have?

PATFO own the 9th, 20th (via Toronto Raptors), 25th (via Boston Celtics), and 38th pick (via Los Angeles Lakers) in this class.

What are the rumors around the Spurs before draft night?

-Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board say the Spurs are looking to package picks to move up in the first round.

-Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and Matt Babcock of Basketball News say the Spurs are targeting Keegan Murray in trade-up scenarios.

-Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report also reports San Antonio is targeting a big man with the ninth pick.

-Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report says the Spurs are a team that could have interest in trading for John Collins if Atlanta makes him available.

-Matt Babcock of Basketball News also says the Spurs have interest in Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan.

-Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN says trading the 20th and 25th picks could be enough to help them move up into the teens.

-Zach Lowe of ESPN says the teams around the league are hoping San Antonio makes Dejounte Murray available.

Which prospects have the Spurs met with during the pre-draft process? And where do they rank on my Big Board?

-Shaedon Sharpe (6th)

-Bennedict Mathurin (7th)

-Johnny Davis (8th)

-Jeremy Sochan (10th)

-Dyson Daniels (11th)

-Tari Eason (12th)

-A.J. Griffin (13th)

-Jalen Williams (17th)

-TyTy Washington (20th)

-Mark Williams (21st)

-Kendall Brown (22nd)

-Blake Wesley (25th)

-Jake LaRavia (26th)

-MarJon Beauchamp (27th)

-Kennedy Chandler (28th)

-E.J. Liddell (34th)

-Jaylin Williams (35th)

-Patrick Baldwin Jr. (36th)

-Wendell Moore (37th)

-Alondes Williams (39th)

-Gabriele Procida (40th)

-John Butler Jr. (43rd)

-Dominick Barlow (44th)

-Josh Minott (45th)

-Jabari Walker (47th)

-Andrew Nembhard (52nd)

-Keon Ellis (54th)

-Moussa Diabate (56th)

-Jordan Hall (55th)

-Peyton Watson (58th)

-Darius Days (Unranked)

-Michael Devoe (Unranked)

-Jeriah Horne (Unranked)

-Sasha Stefanovic (Unranked)

-Kyler Edwards (Unranked)

-Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Unranked)

-Isaiah Mobley (Unranked)

-Aminu Mohammed (Unranked)

-Tyrese Martin (Unranked)

-Peter Kiss (Unranked)

-Nate Watson (Unranked)

-Alex Barcello (Unranked)

-Marcus Weathers (Unranked)

-Anthony Duruji (Unranked)

-Zaire Wade (Unranked)

-Jamal Bieniemy (Unranked)

-A.J. Green (Unranked)

-Garrison Brooks (Unranked)

-Terquavion Smith (Withdrew)

-Harrison Ingram (Withdrew)

-Drew Peterson (Withdrew)

-Pete Nance (Withdrew)

-Jalen Wilson (Withdrew)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.