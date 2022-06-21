A flow chart determining who the Spurs will take in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally, nearly here, and for the San Antonio front office it represents a major opportunity to realize that next great Spurs team. With 3 selections in the top 25, plus the 38th pick and ample salary cap space, the offseason is their oyster, and Draft Night is a chance to go pearl-hunting.

But why wait until Thursday when you can map out the team’s decision tree and choose your own adventure? The completely sane flow chart below is the product of dozens of minutes of prospect research, providing all the tools you need to clearly follow what thought process drove PATFO to make the decisions they will make.

After following your own path, where did you end up?