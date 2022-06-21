2005 NBA Finals Game 6- Spurs vs. Pistons

The 2005 NBA Finals (with the 2-3-2 travel format) saw the Spurs heading back to san Antonio with a 3-2 lead, primed to win their third title at home. Game 6 would prove to be too much for the Silver & Black, allowing the Pistons to tie the series and force the Spurs first ever Finals Game 7.

Watch the entire game:

Plenty of great moments as the Spurs Big 3 would combine for 57 of the Spurs 86 points. Brent Barry’s 11 points would be the only other member of the team to score in double-digits.

The Pistons and Spurs would meet one last time two days later for all the glory.

