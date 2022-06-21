SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft: The Spurs select Kendall Brown with the 20th pick

The San Antonio Spurs acquired a high-upside center inside the lottery by taking Jalen Duren with the ninth overall pick, so it only seemed fitting for them to continue targeting youngsters with captivating ceilings who could potentially fill significant holes across the roster.

Head coach Gregg Popovich had a couple of standout defenders in Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, and Devin Vassell, but those individuals were not enough to make up for deficiencies elsewhere. The good guys need more size and switchability. That was my objective.

Here is how the draft panned out after the Spurs took Jalen Duren ninth overall:

10. Washington Wizards: Tari Eason

11. New York Knicks: A.J. Griffin

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jeremy Sochan

13. Charlotte Hornets: Johnny Davis

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams

16. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Williams

17. Houston Rockets: Ousmane Dieng

18. Chicago Bulls: E.J. Liddell

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nikola Jovic

With the 20th overall pick of the 2022 SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft, the San Antonio Spurs snagged Kendall Brown from Baylor University. PATFO have molded several late-first-rounders into rotation pieces. This time the good guys are betting on their developmental staff to make the most of a teenager with phenomenal athleticism and a strong feel for the game.

The six-eight forward is a terrific play-finisher in transition, an outstanding connective tissue passer, and a first-rate off-ball threat who ranked in the 94th percentile as a cutter last season. Brown also possesses the mobility and foot speed to guard and switch 1-3 in the NBA, with room to add a bit of muscle and potentially hang with post players in a pinch.

Although the former Bear must work on adding a reliable standstill jumper and tighten up his weak hand off the dribble, there is a scenario where he becomes one of the most valuable two-way contributors in this class. The Spurs will likely ask Brown to do the dirty work while he refines additional skills, but that should only amplify his efficacy as a glue guy.

