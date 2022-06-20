Join in Spurs NBA Draft Party

Per the Spurs Organization press release:

The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to their 2022 NBA Draft watch parties on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m.Join the Spurs in San Antonio and Austin to celebrate the team as they start with the #9 pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

There will be valuable giveaways as fans enjoy watching the Spurs choose their three first-round draft picks. Prizes include Spurs jerseys, an autographed Spurs basketball, official 2022 NBA Draft hats and Spurs player bobbleheads. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Thursday, June 23, 2022 NBA Draft 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio

Smoke BBQ+Skybar 501 E Crockett St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Free drink ticket, while supplies last

Coyote, DJ Quake and Hype Squad

Family friendly

Austin

Armadillo Den 10106 Menchaca Rd Austin TX, 78748

Additional parking next door at Moontower Saloon. First 75 cars park free

Rideshare offer – show you arrived using a rideshare service for 10% off your tab at Armadillo Den

Free drink ticket, while supplies last

DJ DMoney

21+

Fans are also invited to join an exclusive 2022 NBA Draft experience on the Official Spurs Mobile App where they can watch the Spurs own pre-draft livestream and have the chance to win giveaways starting at 6:30 p.m.

