NBA Finals Game 1 - LIVE BLOG for Spurs Fans

Welcome to PtR’ NBA Finals live blog for San Antonio Spurs fans! We’ll provide some quarter by quarter analysis as we watch Ime Udoka and Derrick White’ Boston Celtics take on Steve Kerr’ Golden State Warriors.

Come hang out in the comments, provide your opinions on the game, and if you have any questions about the finals or the Spurs put them below and I’ll answer them on the live blog.

So, without further-ado what’s your series prediction? I got Golden State in a 7 game classic.

First Quarter:

Both teams are fully healthy for the game, with only James Wiesman on the injury report but he has been out the whole season, so both teams will have all the players available that got them to this point!

Lineups:

Celtics: Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Williams

Warriors: Curry-Thompson-Wiggins-Green-Looney

Both teams lined up, National Anthem being played, Crowd full — THIS IS THE NBA FINALS!

The 2022 NBA Finals has tipped off - Let’s go!

The first four shots of the game were left very short as both teams show some nerves before Curry and Tatum settle their teams down with a triple each.

The Warriors have defiantly started stronger feeding off the energy of the home crowd but the Celtics staying close hitting shots from beyond the arc — the home team seem content to let Marcus Smart and Al Horford shoot open threes

Welcome back to the big stage, Steph Curry.

QUESTION from Espoon81: Since no one has mentioned it, what do Spurs fans think about C. Sexton?

Well, the Sexton report that he has fans in the Spurs front office kind of came out of the blue for me. Sexton has been out for most of the season and the Cavs thrived with the lead of Darius Garland. I think Sexton is a wonderful scorer who can provide a spark. Not too fond of his playmaking but playing next to D.Murray it wouldn’t be a big issue. He certainly wouldn’t be my plan A or B for this offseason but if the Spurs lose out on some other free agents then he isn't the worse contingency plan (as long as the contract is reasonable).

Derrick White in for the first time, and scores easy against the zone.

Mark Jones just said Steph Curry is hotter than fish grease after making another three, is that a saying??? I’ve never heard that before, but Steph is on fire; up to 18 points in the first.

The first quarter of the finals and Steph is already breaking finals records with six threes in a quarter!!! 21 points as the Warriors lead the Celtics by 4; 32-28. An entertaining 12 minutes.

Second Quarter:

Derrick White has eight points early in his first ever NBA finals. The Warriors are totally happy to leave the former Spur open from three and he has responded by going 2/4.

The nerves have obviously settled for both teams because they are shooting the lights out in this high scoring contest, so far.

Klay doing work with Curry on the bench — Also, does Klay have the prettiest shot in the NBA?

Tatum might not have found his shot yet but his passing has been elite, that assist to Rob Williams over the top was perfect.

Warriors have upped their intensity on defense after they allowed Boston to tie the game up on that 10-0 run. The zone could be a great way to stifle the Celtics offense and cause some indecision and rushed shots.

Back to back fouls for Curry — one on offense and one on defense sends him back to the bench. After a huge scoring explosion in the first quarter, Steph hasn’t scored in the second.

The second quarter was one full of runs. The Warriors punched first to get a double-digit lead but the Celtics punched back and end up leading at the half; 56-54. Ex Spur White has 8 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound in 15 minutes of action.

Third Quarter:

The half-time break hasn’t seemed to slow down the scoring with both teams coming back out finding baskets with ease.

man oh man, Kevon Looney is making an impact again — the Celtics just can’t box him out and the Warriors are feasting off his offensive rebounds.

How many current Spurs would make either the Celtics or Warriors finals rotations? DJ, Devin, Keldon, Jakob... is that it? Could Doug get in the rotation for his shooting?

Steph Curry is up to thirty and the third-quarter Warriors are back up by double figures. How a team can be so consistently great in a singular quarter is beyond me.

With the fate of the universe on the line.... I want Iguodala! Iggy makes a three at the end of the third quarter. Back for the first time in weeks and making an impact.

Going into the fourth quarter the Warriors are up 12; 92-80. Boston has some work to do if they want to steal game 1.

Fourth Quarter: