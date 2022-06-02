Becky Hammon is rocking the WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces are at the top of the WNBA with a 9-1 record.

.@LVAces Head Coach Becky Hammon has a 9-1 record.



It is the best 10-game start to a head coaching career in @WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/PRbpkR9uCK — (@sportingnews) June 1, 2022

For those unaware, the Las Vegas Aces used to be the San Antonio Stars/Silver Stars (a Spurs affiliate) from 2003-2017 (and before that the Utah Starzz — Jazz affiliate — from 1997-2022).

The only player to have her jersey retired by the franchise is Becky Hammon, whose #25 is hanging in the rafters at both the AT&T Center in San Antonio and the Mandalay Bay Michelob ULTRA Arena in Vegas.

The Aces are on a tear as their 9-1 record is the best 10-game start to a head coaching career in WNBA history.

Their head coach is Becky Hammon. (mic drop)

The Las Vegas Aces play tonight against the Connecticut Sun.

