2005 NBA Finals- Spurs vs. Pistons

The 2005 NBA Finals saw the Spurs take a 2-0 series lead in San Antonio before heading to Detroit and dropping two games in a row. Game 5 was the culmination of the two team’s fighting spirits as it went into overtime.

Watch the entire game.

A few baskets (21 points to be exact) by Robert “Big Shot Bob” Horry allowed the Spurs to head back to the Alamo City with a 3-2 series lead. Duncan, Horry, Ginobili, Parker, and Bowen all had double-digit scoring in Game 5.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

