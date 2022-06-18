1999 NBA Finals- Spurs vs. Knicks Game 2

In 1999, the NBA faced a lockout which not only shortened the season, but also delayed the postseason. On June 18, 1999, the Spurs tipped off Game 2 against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks were still without the services of superstar Patrick Ewing, who was sidelined with an injury that forced him to observe from the bench.

Duncan led the team with 25 points, followed by double-digit scoring from David Robinson, Mario Elie, and Sean Elliott. Duncan would also lead the Spurs in rebounding while Avery Johnson dished out a team high 5 assists.

Enjoy the full game.

The series would shift to New York for the next (and final) three games.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.