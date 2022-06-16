The Spurs first Finals began on this day in 1999

In 1999, the NBA faced a lockout which not only shortened the season, but also delayed the postseason. On June 16, 1999, the Spurs tipped off against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks were without the services of superstar Patrick Ewing, who was sidelined with an injury that forced him to observe from the bench.

The Spurs would take Game 1 89-77 at the Alamodome.

Six years later on this same date, the Spurs played the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the 2005 NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, the Pistons would wallop the Spurs 102-71 to even the series at 2 games apiece.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

