Two Spurs Championships secured on this day in history

As a Spurs fan all one can say is, “they sent The Admiral our in style.” After fourteen seasons in the NBA — all with the San Antonio Spurs — David Robinson announced his retirement. He, alongside the Spurs, made one final trip to the NBA Finals and on Father’s Day 2003, David hoist the Larry O’Brien with his team one last time before riding into the sunset (which is located somewhere in the second row of the AT&T Center during most games).

See the full game and trophy presentations:

Likewise, in 2014, the Spurs repeated with the “sweetest” Championship. A Game 5 win at home against the Miami Heat would yield another Father’s Day celebration. This time, Tim Duncan was spotted all smiles, hugging his beautiful children.

Some highlights:

That historic comeback after the slow start:

And the trophy presentation:

Here’s a 30-minute mini-movie chronicling all five games of the 2014 title run:

I was also ready to spout to my newborn that not only were the Spurs the greatest team on earth, but they had beat a team that been put together with the intent of winning championships. In my opinion, the Spurs culture required the titles be earned, not bought. I wrote a piece years later recounting the Beautiful Game and my journey as a Prodigal Spurs fan.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted (three down, two to go), so enjoy.

