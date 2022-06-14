Determining routes the Spurs could take with the 20th and 25th picks of the 2022 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs are a little more than a week away from the 2022 NBA Draft, and they will have a lot of decisions to make as they enter the night with three first-round picks. Though PATFO could emerge with three rookies on guaranteed contracts, consolidating assets to trade up inside or outside the lottery should be on the table.

With that in mind, the Silver and Black might value having more than one bite at the developmental apple, and there will be several players worthy of an investment near the end of the first round. Fans may be tired of the good guys chasing guards every year, but with Lonnie Walker IV heading towards free agency, adding backcourt depth is essential.

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation jumps on the mic with Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek to break down Jaden Hardy, Ryan Rollins, and Jalen Williams on this edition of Alamo City Limits.