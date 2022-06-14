The Spurs won the 2007 NBA Championship fifteen years ago today

Today’s date is historic in that the Spurs won Game 4 of the 2007 NBA Finals and secured their fourth NBA title. It was the first time the Spurs swept the Finals, the first Championship in which Tim Duncan did not take home Finals MVP, and the first time LeBron James ever played in the Finals (but definitely not his last).

This is also the day the Spurs played Game 3 of the 2005 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. After securing a 2-0 series lead in San Antonio, the Spurs headed to Motor City where the Pistons would smother the Silver & Black by seventeen points. Watch if you dare...

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted (one down, four to go), so enjoy.

Historically speaking, tomorrow is a doozie.

