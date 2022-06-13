2003 NBA Finals- Spurs vs. Nets Game 5

Today we continue to revisit the Spurs championship runs with Game 5 of the 2003 NBA Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs were in New Jersey for the last time as the series would shift back to San Antonio for the remainder of the Finals. Their win in Game 5 sent them back to San Antonio with a 3-2 series lead with only one more win to clinch their second title and send David Robinson into retirement in style.

Tim Duncan would play all but two minutes of the game notching 29 points and 17 rebounds.

Tony Parker would log 33 minutes, the second highest on the team and knock down 14 points while dishing out 4 dimes.

Stephen Jackson had the third most minutes (32) but after scoring the opening basket for the Spurs, Capt. Jack only score 3 more points.

Fan favorite Malik Rose scored 14 points in his 29 minutes.

Sure, Steve Kerr only played 9 minutes and scored 6 points, but I put his picture up top as he is the only person from the 2003 Finals currently involved in the 2022 Finals. Go figure.

Jason Kidd played the entire game and matched Duncan’s 29 points, but with only two additional players in double figures, the Nets were would come up short.

Watch the game in its entirety.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

