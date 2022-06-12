June 12 features a trio of great Spurs victories

As we continue to revisit the Spurs championship runs, there are multiple days with more than one game. Today’s date features three historic wins in Spurs Finals history. 2005, 2007, and 2014 were all wins for the Silver & Black on June 12.

2005 NBA Finals Game 2 vs. the Detroit Pistons. Spurs win 97-76 and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Two years later, the Spurs continue their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 75-72 victory that gave them the 3-0 series lead.

And then again in 2014, the Spurs tightened the grip in their fifth NBA title as they closed out the two-game road trip to Miami with a nineteen point win, heading back to San Antonio ahead 3-1 in the series.

We’ll continue reliving the Spurs championships until all five trophies have been hoisted, so enjoy.

